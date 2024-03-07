Carbone Beach 2024: Exclusive Miami Grand Prix Soirée Returns with Stellar Guest List

As the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix approaches, the anticipation for Carbone Beach, the annual VIP dinner party, reaches fever pitch. Major Food Group co-founder Jeff Zalaznick, in an exclusive interview with Page Six, reveals the event's return in May, maintaining its elite status and intimate ambiance. Sponsored by American Express, this soirée promises an unparalleled experience for its 400 guests, each paying $3,000 for entry.

Exclusive Yet Consistent

Since its 2022 inception, Carbone Beach has captivated the social elite with its promise of exclusivity and high-quality entertainment. Zalaznick emphasizes the event's carefully curated size, ensuring a personal and engaging experience for attendees. Despite pressure to expand, the organizers remain committed to preserving the soirée's intimate setting, believing it to be the key to its appeal and success.

Star-studded Attendance and Surprise Entertainment

Attracting A-list celebrities like LeBron James, Serena and Venus Williams, and Jeff Bezos, the event guarantees an impressive turnout. While the guest list for this year remains a closely guarded secret, Zalaznick assures a similarly glamorous lineup. Moreover, the soirée is renowned for its surprise entertainment, featuring performances by icons such as Sean "Diddy" Combs and Diana Ross in past years. This element of suspense adds to the event's allure, with attendees trusting the organizers to deliver an unforgettable experience.

Uncompromising Security and Anticipation

Ensuring exclusivity extends to security measures, described by Zalaznick as "the Fort Knox of parties." With a rigorous team in place, the event promises a safe and uninterrupted evening for its guests. As excitement builds for the third installment of American Express Presents Carbone Beach, running from May 2 to 5, potential attendees are encouraged to reserve their spots early to partake in this highly anticipated event.

The return of Carbone Beach not only highlights the allure of exclusivity in today's event landscape but also showcases the power of meticulous planning and high-caliber entertainment. As guests prepare to indulge in another year of luxury dining and surprise performances, the event stands as a testament to the enduring charm of intimate, high-profile gatherings.