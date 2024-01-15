en English
Car Rally by Indian-Americans in Edison, NJ: A Display of Cultural Pride and Solidarity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Car Rally by Indian-Americans in Edison, NJ: A Display of Cultural Pride and Solidarity

In a vibrant display of cultural pride and religious devotion, the Indian-American community in Edison, New Jersey, orchestrated a car rally that drew participation from over 350 vehicles. This gathering, punctuated with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ – a reverent phrase translating to ‘Hail Lord Ram’ – was a striking testament to the community’s deep roots and shared values.

Unity on Wheels

While the specific cause of the rally wasn’t stated, such events are commonly observed among diaspora communities as a means of staying connected with their cultural heritage and fostering bonds within the community. This large-scale rally, involving a fleet of cars that traversed the city, was likely a show of solidarity or celebration of a religious or national event. The city of Edison, known for its substantial Indian population, emerged as the perfect backdrop for this stirring spectacle.

A Nationwide Celebration

The car rally in Edison was just one of the multiple events organized across 21 cities in the USA, led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America. The organization had orchestrated these events in the build-up to the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Beyond Edison, over 100 Tesla car owners gathered for a musical show dedicated to Lord Ram. The unique spectacle featured cars’ headlights and speakers synchronized to a popular number, with vehicles arranged to form the name ‘RAM’. Adding to the grandeur, more than 40 giant billboards celebrating the event were erected across ten US states.

Lighting Up the Night

In Maryland, the VHP American chapter organized an Epic Tesla Musical Light Show to commemorate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. At Shri Bhaktha Anjaneya Temple in Frederick City, over 100 Tesla vehicle owners, all Ram devotees, participated in this event. A special light-flashing-set-to-music feature, available in select Tesla models, was the highlight of the show. It is reported that over 200 Tesla car owners had registered for this event, with plans for similar light shows slated for January 20.

In the grand tapestry of cultural celebrations, the Indian-American community’s car rallies and light shows stand as vivid threads, illuminating the strength of their shared cultural and religious bonds.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

