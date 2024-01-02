en English
Human Rights

Great Falls Fire’s Captain Reilly Inspires Future Female Firefighters

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:42 am EST
Captain Maren Reilly has etched her name into the annals of Great Falls Fire Rescue by becoming the first woman to reach the rank of captain. This groundbreaking achievement comes on the heels of her promotion to lieutenant three and a half years ago, another first for a female within the department.

A Journey of Skill and Leadership

Having served with the Great Falls Fire Rescue for close to 13 years, Captain Reilly has demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill. Her career, which began as a firefighter, has been marked by consistent leadership and a profound understanding of the role’s demands. Despite the challenges she faced, Captain Reilly’s dedication to her duty and her team remained steadfast.

An Acknowledgement of Collective Effort

In the wake of her historic promotion, Captain Reilly chooses humility over fanfare. She acknowledges the equal opportunities and the invaluable support she received from her male colleagues. According to Reilly, they too deserve recognition for their tireless efforts and significant contributions to the department. She believes that her promotion is not just a personal victory, but a testament to the collective effort of her entire team.

A Beacon for Future Firefighters

The announcement of Captain Reilly’s promotion was made shortly after Christmas and shared on the Great Falls Fire Rescue’s official Facebook page. The news has been hailed as a historic moment, not just for Great Falls Fire Rescue, but for the firefighting community at large. Captain Reilly’s journey serves as a beacon for aspiring female firefighters, demonstrating that with dedication, skill, and the right support, any rank is within reach.

Her family, including her sister and brother-in-law residing in Billings, have been staunch supporters of her career. Her brother-in-law, Aaron Brown, is an employee at Bretz RV & Marine in Billings, further strengthening the local ties that make this achievement all the more significant.

0
Human Rights United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

