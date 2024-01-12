Captain Douglas Burfield Takes Command of Naval Air Station Patuxent River

On January 10, 2024, Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS Pax River) welcomed a new leader, Captain Douglas Burfield, a native of St. Mary’s, PA, and a graduate of the US Naval Academy. Captain Burfield took the reins from Captain Derrick Kingsley, who bowed out after 27 years of dedicated naval service.

Burfield’s Military Path

Captain Burfield’s military journey is adorned with noteworthy assignments. His professional experience spans from serving with the Helicopter Combat Support Squadron Six to playing a crucial role in the Joint Staff J2. He has also proved his mettle as a Hangar Officer on USS Wasp. Prior to his promotion, he was the executive officer at the base, setting the stage for his new role.

Upholding NAS Pax River’s Legacy

In his inaugural speech, Captain Burfield pledged to uphold the high standards of NAS Pax River and its mission partners. He placed significant emphasis on the importance of teamwork, a testament to his leadership style that recognizes the collective efforts of every rank and file.

A Tribute to Captain Kingsley’s Contributions

The change of command ceremony was officiated by Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, who recognised the meritorious contributions of the retiring officer, Captain Kingsley. His efforts in fostering relationships and driving innovation at Pax River were especially highlighted. In a fitting conclusion to his illustrious career, Captain Kingsley was honoured with the Legion of Merit for his achievements during his tenure.