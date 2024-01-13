en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Captain Casey Collins Ascends to Superintendent of South Dakota Highway Patrol

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Captain Casey Collins Ascends to Superintendent of South Dakota Highway Patrol

Carrying a 15-year legacy of service within the South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP), Captain Casey Collins ascends to the helm as the newly appointed Superintendent, a transition set to be effective from January 22, 2024. This crucial step in the top brass of the SDHP succeeds the retirement of Colonel Rick Miller, marking a new chapter in the Patrol’s esteemed history, which goes back to 1937.

Experience Meets Expectation

As an accomplished law enforcement professional, Collins’ appointment has been met with widespread approval. His extensive experience within the SDHP, spanning a decade and a half, places him in a strategic position to drive the organization forward. It is this wealth of experience that led Governor Kristi Noem to appoint Collins to the role, a decision that has been well received by all quarters.

Confidence in Leadership

Secretary Robert Perry of the Department of Public Safety expressed his full confidence in Collins’ ability to lead the SDHP, lauding his experience and readiness for the role. This confidence is not misplaced as Collins has a proven track record within the organization, and his appointment as Superintendent comes at a time when his leadership skills and seasoned judgment are needed most.

A Legacy Continues

Collins’ promotion to the rank of Colonel during the transfer of command will see him become the 15th Superintendent in the history of the Highway Patrol. While the date for this significant ceremony will be announced later, the anticipation is already building. The new Superintendent expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity and made a commitment to prioritize public safety for the citizens of South Dakota, ensuring that the legacy of the SDHP continues unbroken.

0
Law United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
28 seconds ago
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
In a significant development, the Pune police have initiated action against Dr. Sanjeev Thakur, the erstwhile Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, in relation to the notorious escape of drug lord Lalit Patil. The incident, which sent shockwaves through the city, occurred on October 2, 2023. The police have now approached the state government with a
Former Hospital Dean Faces Prosecution in Drug Kingpin Escape Case
Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Clark County Jail Officials by Female Inmates
30 mins ago
Federal Civil Lawsuit Filed Against Clark County Jail Officials by Female Inmates
Second Arrest Made in Gilbert Goons' Teen Assault Case
31 mins ago
Second Arrest Made in Gilbert Goons' Teen Assault Case
Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture
8 mins ago
Mumbai Police Arrest Conman Moments Before Escape: A Dramatic Airport Capture
Major Diesel Theft Ring Uncovered in Maharashtra, Nine Arrested
8 mins ago
Major Diesel Theft Ring Uncovered in Maharashtra, Nine Arrested
Governor Holcomb Appoints Two New Judges in Indiana
27 mins ago
Governor Holcomb Appoints Two New Judges in Indiana
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
3 mins
UFC Debuts in Saudi Arabia with Rozenstruik vs Gaziev Headliner
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
3 mins
'The Homecoming': An Exciting Night of Boxing Beckons in Nova Scotia
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
4 mins
Iowa Blizzard Disrupts Caucus Campaigns, Tests Political Adaptability
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
5 mins
Asa Hutchinson Continues 2024 Republican Presidential Campaign Amid Struggles
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
5 mins
Emergency Department at South Okanagan General Hospital Temporarily Shuts Down Amid Physician Shortage
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
6 mins
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Reveal Intimate Details on Live Show
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
6 mins
West Virginia Legislative Session 2024: First Week Concludes with Significant Progress
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
6 mins
San Jose Family Faces Unexpected Fine in City's Blight Crackdown
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
6 mins
Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Hamzat Urges Constructive Criticism, Vigilance Against Drug Abuse
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app