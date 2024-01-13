Captain Casey Collins Ascends to Superintendent of South Dakota Highway Patrol

Carrying a 15-year legacy of service within the South Dakota Highway Patrol (SDHP), Captain Casey Collins ascends to the helm as the newly appointed Superintendent, a transition set to be effective from January 22, 2024. This crucial step in the top brass of the SDHP succeeds the retirement of Colonel Rick Miller, marking a new chapter in the Patrol’s esteemed history, which goes back to 1937.

Experience Meets Expectation

As an accomplished law enforcement professional, Collins’ appointment has been met with widespread approval. His extensive experience within the SDHP, spanning a decade and a half, places him in a strategic position to drive the organization forward. It is this wealth of experience that led Governor Kristi Noem to appoint Collins to the role, a decision that has been well received by all quarters.

Confidence in Leadership

Secretary Robert Perry of the Department of Public Safety expressed his full confidence in Collins’ ability to lead the SDHP, lauding his experience and readiness for the role. This confidence is not misplaced as Collins has a proven track record within the organization, and his appointment as Superintendent comes at a time when his leadership skills and seasoned judgment are needed most.

A Legacy Continues

Collins’ promotion to the rank of Colonel during the transfer of command will see him become the 15th Superintendent in the history of the Highway Patrol. While the date for this significant ceremony will be announced later, the anticipation is already building. The new Superintendent expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity and made a commitment to prioritize public safety for the citizens of South Dakota, ensuring that the legacy of the SDHP continues unbroken.