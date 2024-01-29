Capt. John Frye Takes Command of U.S. Naval Base Guam as Strategic Preparations Ramp Up

In a significant move amid strategic military preparations, Capt. John Frye has seized the command of U.S. Naval Base Guam, succeeding Capt. Michael Luckett. The change of command took place at the base's Top o' the Mar ballroom, marking a new era of leadership for the sensitive military hub.

Military Preparations Amid Command Change

The command change comes at a critical juncture as Guam girds for the relocation of approximately 1,300 U.S. Marines from Okinawa to Camp Blaz. This significant shift is accompanied by the development of a new 360-degree missile defense system. This strategic initiative is being pursued to safeguard Guam against possible threats such as ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles, potentially from countries like China or North Korea.

The Legacy of Capt. Michael Luckett

Under the stewardship of Capt. Luckett, Naval Base Guam has supported myriad Department of Defense (DoD) and non-DoD activities across several sites on the island. His leadership was instrumental, especially during the recovery period post-Typhoon Mawar. Luckett also played a pivotal role in overseeing critical ship movements and fuel transportation for the U.S. 7th Fleet. After 30 years of distinguished service, Luckett is retiring, leaving behind a legacy of resilience and strategic foresight.

Looking Ahead with Capt. John Frye

As Capt. Frye takes the helm at U.S. Naval Base Guam, he brings with him a wealth of experience, having served as a seasoned submariner with a history of assignments on Guam and in other locations. Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the island again, Frye reiterated his commitment to furthering the mission of Naval Base Guam. Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commenting on the command change, underscored the importance of leadership in preserving the strategic defense of Guam.