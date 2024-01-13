en English
Law

Capt. Gary Crain Retires: A Legacy of Campus Safety at the University of Arkansas

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Capt. Gary Crain Retires: A Legacy of Campus Safety at the University of Arkansas

Capt. Gary Crain, the stalwart of the University of Arkansas Police Department (UAPD), has announced his retirement, marking the end of an illustrious 45-year journey. Crain has been a relentless force in shaping the safety and security of the campus, leaving a legacy that will continue to inspire many.

A Career Dedicated to Campus Safety

Crain’s career began in 1978 when he joined the department as a patrol officer. Through sheer dedication and a persistent commitment to campus safety, he ascended the ranks, becoming a police sergeant in 1985. His stellar, years-long service eventually led him to the role of Captain of Support Services and Public Information Officer.

Roles and Responsibilities

In his diverse roles, Crain managed a wide array of responsibilities. From handling student and media inquiries to processing Freedom of Information Act requests, Crain was instrumental in ensuring the smooth functioning of the department. He also managed technical support, supervised essential personnel, and acted as the CLERY coordinator, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to service.

An Invaluable Asset

Chief Stephen Gahagans heralds Crain’s wisdom and background knowledge as immeasurable assets to the department’s success. While expressing a sense of loss for the department, Gahagans also voiced hope that Crain would continue to contribute as a volunteer.

A Grand Farewell

To celebrate Crain’s remarkable career and contribution to the university, a retirement party is set to take place on Friday, Feb. 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Arkansas Union’s Verizon Ballroom. This event will provide the community with an opportunity to express their gratitude and best wishes for his future endeavors.

As Capt. Crain steps into retirement, his impactful career leaves behind a lasting legacy, setting a benchmark for campus safety and security.

author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

