Capitol Hill Block Party 2024 Announces Stellar Lineup: Kaytranada, Kim Petras, Still Woozy Lead

Seattle prepares to pulsate with the rhythms of the 26th annual Capitol Hill Block Party (CHBP), as Daydream State unveils an eclectic mix of headliners for its much-anticipated music and arts festival. Set against the urban backdrop of Capitol Hill's Pike/Pine corridor from July 19-21, Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada, electropop sensation Kim Petras, and indie darlings Still Woozy are slated to top the billing, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Jason Lajeunesse, CEO and founder of Daydream State, emphasizes the festival's role in Seattle's cultural panorama, highlighting the event as a celebration of music, art, and community. This announcement follows closely on the heels of the 20th anniversary of Neumos, showcasing Daydream State's commitment to fostering an inclusive and dynamic music ecosystem.

Vibrant Lineup and Community Engagement

CHBP 2024 boasts over 70 musical acts across eight stages, including two outdoor platforms and iconic venues like Neumos. The festival, known for its dedication to nurturing emerging talent, will feature returning artists such as Still Woozy, Cannons, and Girl Talk, among others. Beyond the music, Daydream State continues to weave the fabric of the Capitol Hill community with events like the Capitol Hill Art Walk and the Battle on the Block skate competition, enhancing local business support.

Tickets and Festival Insights

Prospective festival-goers can mark their calendars for March 5, when three-day general admission and VIP passes go on presale, with a public sale commencing on March 8. For ticket pricing, programming details, and updates, enthusiasts are encouraged to visit the CHBP website and follow the event on social media platforms.

Daydream State: A Pillar of Seattle's Music Scene

Daydream State's portfolio includes some of Seattle's last independent venues, bars, and restaurants, alongside a variety of live events and festivals. The organization is lauded for its ability to attract top-tier local and national talent, thereby cementing its status as a steward of the city's rich music and arts culture.

The Capitol Hill Block Party not only showcases the crème de la crème of the music world but also encapsulates the essence of Seattle's community spirit and artistic vibrancy. With an array of genres and performances, CHBP 2024 promises to be a cornerstone event, reflecting the city's eclectic taste and unwavering support for the arts. As Seattle gears up for this annual extravaganza, the anticipation underscores the enduring appeal of live music and communal celebration in fostering connections and creating unforgettable moments.