Capital Southwest Reveals Federal Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends

The Dallas-based business development firm, Capital Southwest Corporation, has released the federal income tax stipulations of its 2023 dividends. The firm, renowned for extending financing solutions to middle market enterprises, declared dividends amounting to $2.42 per share for the tax year ending on December 31, 2023. These dividends have been wholly classified as ordinary income, inclusive of net short-term capital gains.

Dividend Taxation Details

The comprehensive tax information has been published on the firm's official website, with the intent to supersede any preliminary estimates that shareholders may have received. The dividends have been itemized by record date, payment date, and per-share distribution, with a noteworthy 94.17% of the dividends exempted from U.S. withholding tax for non-U.S. shareholders.

Exemption Under U.S. Tax Codes

This exemption operates under sections 871(k) and 881(e) of the Internal Revenue Code. These sections permit non-U.S. residents and shareholders from foreign corporations to be exempt from U.S. withholding tax on interest-related dividends, short-term capital gains, and long-term capital gains.

Capital Southwest's Investment Profile

As of 2023's end, Capital Southwest, with roughly $1.4 billion in investments, is distinguished for fostering the acquisition and expansion of middle market businesses via an array of investment solutions. Non-U.S. shareholders are urged to seek counsel from their tax advisors for further clarification on the tax treatment of dividends and any potential refund claims from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.