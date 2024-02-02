Capital Product Partners L.P. Reports Q4 2023 Financial Dip; Announces Fleet Expansion

Capital Product Partners L.P., an esteemed international owner of ocean-going vessels, has unveiled its financial results for Q4, ending December 31, 2023. The company reported a net income of $12.7 million, exhibiting a 40% decrease from the previous year's $21.1 million in the same quarter. Despite this, the company recorded a revenue increase of 20% to $95.5 million.

Surge in Expenses and Interest

In the face of rising revenue, expenses also escalated by 31% to reach $55.1 million. A significant 52% hike in interest expense and finance cost, culminating in $27.9 million, was a significant contributor to this surge. After excluding the impairment of vessels, the Adjusted Net Income was $16.3 million, marking a 23% decrease.

Expansion of Vessel Fleet

The average number of vessels under the company's wing expanded from 19.5 to 22. In a bid to facilitate the acquisition of 11 latest-generation MEGA Liquefied Natural Gas Carriers (LNG C), the company completed a $500.0 million rights offering. Deliveries of these carriers are slated between Q4 of 2023 and the first quarter of 2027. Two of these LNG Cs, namely Amore Mio I and Axios II, were delivered within the reported period.

Sale of M.V. Long Beach Express

Capital Product Partners L.P. also confirmed the sale of the container vessel M.V. Long Beach Express. Following these developments, the company's total cash amounted to $204.1 million as of December 31, 2023. Reflecting the acquisition of new vessels and the consequent financing, the total debt level escalated to $1.787.8 million.

The company remains committed to its transition into an LNG and energy-focused entity. With the declaration of a common unit distribution of $0.15 for the Q4 of 2023, Capital Product Partners L.P. is set to navigate the dynamic waters of the shipping industry with renewed vigour.