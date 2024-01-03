en English
Business

Capital Investment Companies Continues Financial Leadership Immersion Program

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
Capital Investment Companies Continues Financial Leadership Immersion Program

Capital Investment Companies, a major independent financial services firm from the Southeastern U.S., has announced the continuation of its Financial Leadership Immersion Program (FLIP) in collaboration with NC State University Poole College of Management. The program, designed to merge academic knowledge with real-world financial tasks, offers at least two students each semester the chance to contribute to the growth of the Carolinas Index. This semester, the FLIP program welcomes marketing intern Matthew Cinoman and finance intern Austin Rouse.

Students Applying Academic Knowledge to Real-world Financial Tasks

The FLIP program is aimed at providing students with the opportunity to apply their acquired academic knowledge to practical financial tasks. This semester, the program includes Matthew Cinoman, who will be focusing on digital marketing strategies, and Austin Rouse, who will be working on stock analysis and refining the Carolinas Index. Both interns will also work on building marketing and research intelligence on leading public companies in North and South Carolina.

Capital Investment Companies: A Leader in Financial Services

With a history spanning nearly four decades and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Capital Investment Companies is recognized for the quality of its workplace. The company has over 200 Independent Professionals and has locations across 14 states. In 2017, in partnership with the Nottingham Group, Capital Investment Companies established the Carolinas Index, featuring the 75 largest companies in the Carolinas by market cap. The company is committed to serving clients in the Carolinas and beyond, offering a broad range of financial services through its various affiliates.

A Fruitful Collaboration with NC State University Poole College of Management

The collaboration with NC State University Poole College of Management has resulted in the successful continuation of the Financial Leadership Immersion Program. Ben Brooks, President of Capital Investment Companies, has praised the quality of the students and the mutual benefits of the program. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting, business administration, and economics, and also provides non-degree executive programs, aligning perfectly with the objectives of the FLIP program.

Business Education United States
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

