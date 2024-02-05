Cape May-Lewes Ferry Fare Reshuffle: Changes Aim to Stimulate Multi-trip Transactions

Travelers planning to utilize the Cape May-Lewes Ferry from April 1, will encounter an alteration in fare pricing. The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) has announced a surge in vehicle fares, with in-season rates being set at $33 during spring and fall, escalating to $38 from June through August, finally peaking at $41 on weekends and holidays in these months for regular-sized vehicles.

Rise in Motorcycle Fares

Moto enthusiasts won't be exempt from this fare hike either. Motorcycle fares will now be $27 in the spring and autumn, and will rise to $32 during the peak summer season and on weekends and holidays.

Revised Rates for Larger Vehicles

For those planning on ferrying larger vehicles, ranging from 26 to over 46 feet, the fare adjustment varies from $48 to $69 in the off-peak season and $53 to $74 in the summer, with the highest rates of $59 to $84 being charged on weekends and holidays.

Changes in Other Fares

In an interesting twist, child passenger fares for ages 6 to 13 will decrease by $1, making it a tad lighter on the family pocket. However, shuttle fares will see an increase of $2. Other new additions include a $2 handling fee for show-go vehicle travel and a $5 priority boarding fee.

New Loyalty Rewards Program

Amidst the fare reshuffle, the DRBA has also introduced a new loyalty rewards program. This program aims at incentivizing guests to make multiple trips by allowing them to earn points towards a free trip.

This restructuring of fares is projected to generate an additional $211,000 in revenue, based on last year's data. The ferry had a record-breaking year in 2023, handling over 276,436 vehicles and 746,400 passengers, the highest numbers since 2010. The DRBA asserts that these changes aim to stimulate more multi-trip transactions, better predict customer demand, and reward frequent travelers.