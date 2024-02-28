Cape Henlopen's The Point Closes Mar 1 to Protect Endangered Shorebirds

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the annual closure of The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, starting March 1, to safeguard habitats of threatened and endangered beach-nesting and migratory shorebirds. This strategic conservation effort, ongoing since 1993, aims to balance recreation with vital wildlife protection.

Annual Conservation Effort Underway

Commencing on March 1, The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park will not be accessible to the public, marking the continuation of a critical conservation strategy that has been in place for nearly three decades. This closure is designed to protect several species of shorebirds, including the piping plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns, and red knots, during their crucial nesting and breeding seasons. According to DNREC, the ocean side of The Point will reopen on September 1, while the bayside beach will remain off-limits until October 1 to support the birds' southward migration.

Importance of Habitat Protection

The closure of The Point is part of a broader effort to ensure the survival and recovery of vulnerable bird species. The protected area provides a safe haven for these birds to nest, breed, and prepare for their long migratory journeys. By restricting access to these critical habitats during key periods, DNREC aims to minimize human disturbance and maximize the chances for successful breeding seasons. This initiative underscores the delicate balance between enjoying natural recreational spaces and preserving the biodiversity that inhabits them.

Looking Towards the Future

DNREC's ongoing commitment to protecting Delaware's coastal wildlife habitats highlights the importance of conservation efforts in maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance. As The Point reopens later in the year, visitors are encouraged to enjoy the natural beauty of Cape Henlopen State Park while respecting the measures put in place to protect these essential bird species. This approach not only ensures the continued survival of threatened and endangered shorebirds but also enriches the environmental heritage of Delaware for future generations.