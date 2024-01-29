Cape Flattery to Key West: The Longest Drive in the Contiguous US

If you are looking for an epic road trip, the longest drive between any two cities in the contiguous United States might be the one for you. Stretching from the windswept cliffs of Cape Flattery, Washington to the balmy beaches of Key West, Florida, this route covers a staggering 3,689 miles. This journey of a lifetime was put under the spotlight by the research team at the World Geography website StudyCountry.com.

The Route

Interestingly, to travel this distance in the most efficient manner, drivers must pass through the gateway city of St. Louis. From the verdant rainforests of Cape Flattery, the starting point of this journey, St. Louis is approximately 2,300 miles away. From there, it's another 1,400 miles to the southernmost point in the contiguous United States, Key West.

According to Google Maps, under usual driving conditions, this epic trip would take around 55 hours. Of course, this doesn't account for necessary stops along the way such as for gas, food, or rest.

Experiencing America

The journey is a study in contrasts, taking travelers through the heart of America. From the rural areas, particularly west of Omaha, to the hustle and bustle of major cities like Kansas City, Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, and Miami, this route offers a true cross-section of the American landscape and culture.

Conquering the Route

While most might consider this journey by car, there are those who have taken a more unconventional approach. In 2010, a group of twelve intrepid bicyclists undertook this mammoth road trip, extending their journey to over 5,000 miles across 100 days. Their commitment to this undertaking is a testament to the allure of this route, and the vastness and diversity of the United States.