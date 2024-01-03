en English
Business

Cantina Laredo Bids Adieu to Clayton, Marks End of Metro-Area Presence

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
Cantina Laredo Bids Adieu to Clayton, Marks End of Metro-Area Presence

Clayton’s Mexican culinary landscape has experienced a loss as Cantina Laredo shuttered its doors at 7710 Forsyth Boulevard. The closure marks the end of the restaurant chain’s first foray into the metro area, which began in 2014. The announcement was confirmed by a sign at the entrance expressing gratitude to their patrons and encouraging them to visit other Cantina Laredo locations while traveling.

Unanswered Calls and Farewell Signs

Attempts to reach the restaurant via phone yielded no response, adding a layer of silence to the already echoing interiors. The farewell sign served as a poignant reminder of the bustling scenes that once unfolded within the establishment. It also stood as an invitation to patrons to continue their gastronomic journey with Cantina Laredo in other states.

From A Flourishing Start to A Quiet Exit

Launched in late 2014, the Clayton outlet of Cantina Laredo represented the chain’s initial and only venture into the metro area. The restaurant was a part of the Consolidated Restaurants Operations group, a conglomerate that operates in seven states. The upscale Tex-Mex eatery found its home on the ground floor of Centene Plaza B, with the backing of Clayton-based managed care firm Centene Corp. However, the pandemic brought an unexpected downturn, with weekly patronage dipping by 40% in 2023 compared to 2019. Despite persistent efforts to stay open, the footfall in Clayton failed to pick up, ultimately leading to the closure.

The Journey Ahead

The closure of Cantina Laredo in Clayton captures the end of a chapter in the restaurant’s history. Yet, the chain continues to thrive in seven states, including a thriving outlet in Branson, Missouri. While the silence at 7710 Forsyth Boulevard is palpable, the vibrancy of Cantina Laredo still resonates in its other locations, awaiting its loyal patrons.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

