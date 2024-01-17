Cantaloupe, Inc. to Host Webcast Discussing Q2 2024 Financial Results

On February 8, 2024, Cantaloupe, Inc., a forerunner in digital payments and software services, will host a webcast to talk about the financial outcomes of the second quarter for fiscal year 2024. The event will commence at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, preceded by a press declaration at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time.

Advertisment

Access to the Webcast

Those interested in attending this event can catch the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of Cantaloupe's website. Alternatively, they may also register to partake in the conference call directly. A replay of the call will be made accessible on the company's website for those who miss the live webcast.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Advertisment

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a key player in the digital payments landscape and offers a wide array of software services. The company's operations extend to over a million locations globally. Annually, Cantaloupe processes more than a billion transactions and provides an array of services, including micro-payments processing, enterprise cloud software, IoT technology, and kiosk and POS innovations.

Empowering Self-Service Commerce

At its core, Cantaloupe aims to enhance consumer engagement and boost sales revenue through its integrated platform. The platform leverages digital payments and loyalty programs, while also increasing business profitability through software-driven operational efficiencies. The company's solutions serve various consumer services in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. These solutions find applications in vending machines, micro markets, smart retail, EV charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, and amusement venues, to name a few.