Cano Health to be Delisted from NYSE Following Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing

On February 5, 2024, Cano Health Inc., a renowned healthcare provider, announced that the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has initiated the delisting of its Class A common stock and suspended its trading. This decision comes in the wake of Cano Health's voluntary filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware a day earlier. The company has expressed its decision not to appeal against the NYSE's determination, thus anticipating the delisting of its common stock from the exchange.

Transition to OTC Market

Despite the NYSE's decision, Cano Health expects its common stock to continue trading on the Over-The-Counter (OTC) market under the symbol CANOQ. This move to the OTC market, which often results from failing to meet the exchange's financial standards, could potentially lead to reduced liquidity and investor interest. The trading of OTC stocks, which are not widely followed by analysts, can be more challenging.

Cano Health's Chapter 11 Filing and Restructuring

With the filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Cano Health aims to restructure its debt by reaching an agreement with its majority lenders. As part of this restructuring support agreement, there are plans for converting almost $1 billion in secured debt. Furthermore, the company intends to achieve an impressive $290 million in annualized cost reductions and aims to emerge from Chapter 11 by the second quarter of 2024.

Continued Commitment to Value-Based Care

Despite the financial restructuring and anticipated delisting, Cano Health remains committed to its mission of providing personalized, value-based primary care to its members. The company has been serving its communities since 2009, focusing on improving health and wellness and enhancing the quality of life for its patients. Even amidst these challenging circumstances, the company maintains its dedication to deliver primary care services.

As the trading of Cano Health's securities during the Chapter 11 proceedings is speculative, potential investors are urged to exercise caution. It's crucial to understand that this could result in a total loss of investment. In these uncertain times, the company's forward-looking statements about its proceedings and future operations, including its common stock trading on the OTC market, carry significant risks and uncertainties.