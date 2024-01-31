Candy Industry Webinar to Focus on Sustainable Utility Cost Reduction and Decarbonization

In an upcoming initiative to tackle climate change and economic sustainability, the Candy Industry has announced a free webinar on April 25, scheduled for 2 pm ET. The event, sponsored by Munters, is aimed at equipping confectionery companies with the knowledge and tools to reduce their utility costs sustainably while also fulfilling their responsibilities towards the environment. The session will address the ever-growing demands for decarbonization and the pursuit of net-zero emissions within the industry.

Munters' Role in Decarbonization

Munters, a global leader in energy-efficient and sustainable air treatment solutions, will present its innovative technology that has been adopted by some of the largest confectionery companies in the United States. This technology enables these firms to transition from fossil fuel-based reactivation heat sources to sustainable hot water systems. This significant technological shift has not only facilitated these companies in decreasing their carbon footprint but has also resulted in up to a 50% reduction in energy expenses associated with dehumidification processes.

Impact on the Confectionery Industry

The webinar aims to shed light on the practical solutions for confectionery companies looking to enhance their sustainability practices and improve cost efficiency. It will serve as a platform for industry leaders to learn about the possibilities of combining economic growth with environmental responsibility.

One of the notable examples of sustainability in the confectionery industry is Mars. Mars has outlined its action plan to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030, investing $1bn in climate action and focusing on supplier engagement to reduce their environmental footprint.