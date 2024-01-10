Canalys Insights on Technology Market and Impact of US Apple Watch Import Ban

Renowned for its research in technology channels and smartphones, Canalys has become a pillar in the tech industry since its establishment in 1998. The company offers a myriad of services, including subscription services and projects in Channels, Enterprise and Emerging Tech, and Mobility. Canalys is also known for hosting large independent channels events in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. In addition to its core services, Canalys owns a separate entity, Canapii, which provides an online event management platform.

Transforming Tech Landscapes

Canalys’s primary focus is providing analysis and services to assist tech firms in managing their partner landscape. The company has a particular interest in cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity channels. Apart from its technology-centric services, Canalys also provides data and analysis on smart devices and the automotive industry, providing a comprehensive outlook on the tech industry’s various sectors.

Impact of US Apple Watch Import Ban

Recently, a significant development has shaken the tech world: the ban on Apple Watch imports into the US. This ban prevents Apple from shipping new Apple Watches and providing out-of-warranty repairs for certain models. The implications for Apple’s ecosystem and market share are significant. With the ban in place, competitors like Samsung and Garmin could find an opening to gain market share.

Apple’s strategy has always been centered on integrating its IoT devices with iPhones. The ban could affect over 6 million Apple Watch 9 and Ultra devices, potentially leading to over US$3.5 billion in lost sales. Furthermore, the ban could have a ripple effect on the sales of other Apple products like iPhones, Macs, and AirPods.

Insights on the Worldwide PC Market

The article also discusses Canalys’s insights on the worldwide PC market. The end of the annual shipment decline in the last quarter of 2023 marks a significant turning point. The growth of AI-capable PCs and market projections further outline the dynamic nature of the PC market. Statistics on the top PC vendors’ shipments and market share for Q4 2023 and full year 2023 provide a detailed snapshot of the market landscape.

The U.S. PC market saw improvement in the second quarter, as noted by Ishan Dutt, a principal analyst at Canalys. The resilience of business demand for PCs and the impact of federal funding on Chromebook shipments indicate a robust market. Leading vendors like HP, Dell, and Apple continue to perform well, showcasing the competitive and ever-evolving nature of the tech industry.