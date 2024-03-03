Canaan Valley Resort Hosts Celebrated Hometown Brewfest with West Virginia Craft Ales

Canaan Valley Resort turned into a hub of excitement and local pride as it hosted its second Hometown Brewfest on Saturday, showcasing a unique selection of craft ales from the Mountain State. The event, marked by an array of live music and snow activities, offered a platform for several participating breweries to highlight their latest innovations and fan favorites in the brewing industry.

Hometown Brewfest: A Celebration of Local Craftsmanship

Among the breweries that took part, Hawk Knob Appalachian Hard Cider and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company stood out, with Jason Nerenberg, Vice President of both entities, expressing enthusiasm for their new releases. Nerenberg unveiled the '36 Parks Country Roads' hard cider, a collaboration with West Virginia State Parks, and reintroduced the 'State Park Pale Ale', now revamped as '36 Parks, State Park, pale ale'. These beverages pay homage to the natural beauty and heritage of West Virginia, available exclusively at state park resorts.

Music and Merriment Under the West Virginia Sky

Adding to the brewfest's allure were performances by local talents such as D.J. Strizy, Juice Newsom and The Groove, Electric Blue and the Sodapop Gypsies, creating a vibrant atmosphere for attendees. The event also featured a raffle, with proceeds benefiting the Tucker County Ambulance Authority and offering a grand prize of a stay in the Bahamas.

Innovation and Collaboration at the Forefront

The Hometown Brewfest not only served as a testament to the growing craft beer scene in West Virginia but also as a convivial gathering for brewers to share ideas and discuss the future of their industry. The success of the event underscores the community's support for local businesses and the potential for such gatherings to foster innovation and collaboration among craft brewers.

The Canaan Valley Resort's Hometown Brewfest has established itself as a beacon for celebrating West Virginia's craft brewing industry, bolstering local pride and community engagement. As participants and attendees look forward to future editions, the event promises to continue being a cherished tradition, promoting the richness of West Virginia's craft beer culture against the backdrop of its stunning natural landscape.