NFL

Can NFL Commissioner Expel An Owner? Panthers’ Tepper Tests Boundaries

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
The fate of Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper hangs in the balance after a controversial incident where he was seen tossing a drink into the crowd during a game. With the incident now in the limelight, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is faced with the question of whether he possesses the authority to expel an NFL owner from the league.

Bylaws and the NFL’s Stance

According to the NFL bylaws, particularly Article VIII, Section 8.13(B) of the NFL Constitution, Goodell cannot single-handedly remove an owner. He can, however, initiate a vote among the league owners. The rule for ousting an owner requires a 3/4 majority vote, which translates to at least 24 out of the 32 owners. The process is outlined as an involuntary termination under Section 3.8(A).

The NFL, aware of the incident involving Tepper, has not yet issued any punishment. This silence from the league adds to the complexity and raises questions about the eventual course of action.

A Troubled Tenure

Tepper, who acquired the Panthers for a staggering $2.3 billion in 2018, has had a tumultuous tenure as the team owner. Under his stewardship, the Panthers have continued to struggle, with the 2023 season culminating in the team having the worst record in the NFL. Adding insult to injury, the Panthers will not hold the first overall pick in the 2024 draft due to a previous trade.

Facing the Off-Season

The incident with Tepper is another hurdle for a struggling team as they prepare for the off-season. A history of frequent coaching changes, including the firing of first-year coach Frank Reich after just 11 games, has raised concerns about the team’s stability and future. Tepper’s actions, viewed as impetuous by many, have added to the team’s challenges.

As the Panthers navigate these troubled waters, the eyes of the NFL, its fans, and the global sports community are firmly fixed on Goodell’s next move and the potential implications it could have for the future of the NFL.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

