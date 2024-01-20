Campbellsville University Announces Academic Honors Dean's List

With a reputation for comprehensive academic offerings and an unwavering commitment to academic excellence, Campbellsville University, a beacon of Christian education in Kentucky, presents its academic honors dean's list for the fall 2023 semester. The announcement, a testament to the dedication and hard work of its students, was made by the university's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Donna Hedgepath.

Recognizing Academic Excellence

Among the students who have etched their names in the annals of Campbellsville University's academic history are Troy Kennedy from Tipp City and Austin Mullins from New Castle. These students have exhibited exemplary commitment to their academic pursuits, embodying the university's ethos of excellence in education.

More Than Just a Degree

The recognition of Kennedy and Mullins is a reflection of Campbellsville University's broader commitment to fostering a learning environment that strives for more than just the provision of degrees. The university's extensive academic repertoire includes over 100 programs spanning doctoral, master's, bachelor's, associate's, and certificate levels, reflecting an institution that values holistic educational development.

A University with a Mission

As a Christian university, Campbellsville seeks not only to cultivate the intellectual aptitude of its students but also to instill in them a commitment to service and moral responsibility. The university's mission is firmly embedded in the Christian tradition, informing its pedagogical approach and shaping the academic and personal growth of its students. Kennedy, Mullins, and their peers are not merely students; they are ambassadors of a faith-driven educational institution committed to shaping individuals who can make a difference in the world.