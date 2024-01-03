en English
Business

Camille Helou Ascends to Senior Vice President at Kraus-Anderson Construction

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Camille Helou Ascends to Senior Vice President at Kraus-Anderson Construction

Kraus-Anderson Construction, a Minneapolis-based company, has escalated Camille Helou to the role of senior vice president. Helou, currently the director of operations, will continue to discharge his responsibilities in this position, in addition to his new executive duties.

Helou’s Credentials and Achievements

Helou’s extensive professional and educational background, especially within the healthcare construction sector, puts him on a pedestal. His repertoire includes a Healthcare Construction Certificate (HCC) and the status of a Certified Healthcare Constructor (CHC), both prestigious accolades conferred by the American Society for Healthcare Engineering (ASHE).

Helou’s Continued Contributions to Kraus-Anderson Construction

Since his inception with the company in 2001, Helou has supervised numerous significant healthcare construction projects. His promotion to senior vice president is a testament to his valuable contributions to Kraus-Anderson Construction and his proficiency in healthcare construction. His academic credentials include a B.S. in Civil Engineering and an M.S. in Construction Management.

Kraus-Anderson Construction’s Commitment to Leadership and Growth

Helou’s promotion underscores the company’s dedication to nurturing leadership and fostering growth within its ranks. This step is indicative of the company’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding the expertise and contributions of its team members.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

