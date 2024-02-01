Camden Property Trust Unveils Quarter Report: Key Highlights and Financial Standings

Camden Property Trust, a leading real estate company recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, has unveiled its operational and financial activities for the recent quarter. The report includes a detailed overview of the company's same property communities, which are properties owned and stabilized since the beginning of 2022, excluding those under redevelopment or earmarked for sale.

A Glimpse into Camden's Financial Standing

The company's financial report delves into the reconciliation of net income to Net Operating Income (NOI) and same property NOI. It also covers the non-GAAP financial measures such as Funds From Operations (FFO), Core FFO, and Core Adjusted FFO, with reconciliations delineated in the financial tables. As of December 31, 2023, the company's liquidity stands over $1.4 billion, comprising $259.7 million in cash and $1.2 billion in credit facility availability.

Operational Highlights & Property Transactions

Key operational milestones featured in the report include the completion of construction at Camden NoDa in Charlotte, NC, and the initiation of leasing at Camden Woodmill Creek in The Woodlands, TX, with ongoing leasing at Camden Durham in Durham, NC. The company also revealed the disposal of a community in Costa Mesa, CA for $232.0 million, realizing a gain of $176.4 million. It has plans to divest a community in Atlanta, GA for an estimated $115.0 million in February 2024.

Capital Market Transactions & Future Guidance

Camden's capital market transactions during the quarter involved issuing $500 million senior unsecured notes due in 2026 and, post-quarter, $400 million notes due in 2034. The company also repaid a $300 million unsecured term loan and a $250 million senior unsecured note. Camden provided its initial earnings guidance for 2024, excluding gains from prospective real estate transactions, and announced a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share payable in April 2024.

The company's forward-looking statements express management's expectations based on the prevailing market and economic conditions, although they are subject to risks and uncertainties detailed in SEC filings. With 172 properties under its management and plans to expand, Camden Property Trust continues its focus on multifamily apartment communities, contributing to its reputation as a leading player in the real estate industry.