Camden National Corporation Announces Teleconference to Disclose Financial Results

Camden National Corporation, Northern New England’s largest publicly traded bank holding company, with assets worth $5.8 billion, has announced a teleconference. The event, slated for Tuesday, January 30, 2024, will disclose the financial and operating results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2023.

Teleconference Details

Set to kick off at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, the conference call and webcast will be hosted by Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Archer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Camden National Corporation. Interested parties are encouraged to dial into the call or connect via the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before commencement. The dial-in numbers are (833) 470-1428 for domestic callers and (929) 526-1599 for international callers, with the participant access code being 013733.

Webcast and Transcript Information

The live webcast URL will be made available on Camden National Corporation’s website before the meeting. Additionally, the transcript and replay of the conference call will be made accessible on the website following the event, allowing those unable to participate live to catch up on the details.

A Glance at Camden National Corporation

Founded in 1875, Camden National Corporation has made its mark as a leading financial institution in Northern New England. It has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the past three years. Its banking division, Camden National Bank, offers comprehensive financial services, including digital banking and personalized service through its network of 57 banking centers and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company’s arm, Camden National Wealth Management, provides wealth management, investment, and financial planning services.