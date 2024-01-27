Camden Catholic High School's Remarkable Victory in the 15th Jeff Coney Classic

In a display of remarkable resilience and growth, Camden Catholic High School's boys' basketball team clinched a significant victory over Manasquan in the 15th edition of the Jeff Coney Classic at Rancocas Valley on a recent Saturday. The team's journey to a 49-45 victory was not without its hurdles, as they faced a daunting third-quarter challenge that saw an eight-point lead morph into a ten-point deficit. Despite the odds, they managed to recover, outscoring Manasquan 23-9 in the final 10 minutes of the game. A decisive 11-0 run played a pivotal role in securing this win for Camden Catholic.

Resilience in the Face of Challenge

The Camden Catholic team exhibited a level of composure and strategic maneuvering that would have been unthinkable in their early-season performance. Their ability to remain unfazed during the third quarter challenge and not only recover but also seize victory, highlights the team's growth over the season. Coach Matt Crawford applauded his team for their poise, resilience, and ability to find ways to win, a stark contrast to their early-season performance.

Standout Performances

The game saw some remarkable individual efforts. For Manasquan, senior Alex Konov was on fire, scoring a season-high 20 points, thanks to his six three-pointers. Despite Konov's stellar performance, the Irish's balanced attack won the day. Seamus Bieg, a key player for Camden Catholic, contributed 13 points, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Freshman guard Bryce Clark and teammate Luke Kennevan matched Bieg's scoring effort, each adding 13 points to the team's total. Their collective efforts played a crucial role in clinching the victory.

Camden Catholic's Development

This game stands as a testament to Camden Catholic's development and their ability to win tight games against formidable opponents. Not only did they manage to turn a challenging situation around, but they also demonstrated the potential to be serious contenders in future games. Their performance in the Jeff Coney Classic is a clear indication of their growth and resilience, a promising sign for their upcoming games.