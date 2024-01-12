en English
Cambria County Rallying for Overdose Awareness in Honor of Nicholas Foreman

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
In the heart of Cambria County, Pennsylvania, a community is uniting to remember and honor Nicholas Foreman, a young man whose life was tragically cut short by a drug overdose just shy of his 22nd birthday in March 2022. Steering this movement is Foreman’s mother, Dena Karabinos, who has embarked on a mission to raise awareness about drug overdoses and affirm the humanity of those ensnared in their grip.

Benefit Event: More than Just a Fundraiser

To advance this cause, a benefit cornhole tournament and spaghetti dinner will unfold at the Gallitzin American Legion on February 10, commencing at 2 p.m. However, this event is more than a fundraiser – it’s a platform to educate attendees and cultivate a community spirit rooted in understanding and support.

Attendees can look forward to an afternoon and evening brimming with live music, a cash bar, children’s activities, and raffles. With these attractions, the event aims to draw a diverse crowd, thereby broadening its reach and impact.

Charitable Proceeds: Supporting Local Organizations

The proceeds from the event will be funneled into three local organizations: the Gallitzin youth league, Gallitzin fire hall, and the Healing Patch. The latter, a grief support group for children, specializes in providing peer support for young grievers who are often neglected in the aftermath of a loss.

Previous Success and Future Hopes

Last year, this event raised a commendable $9,600. With the momentum of that success, there’s anticipation for an even larger turnout this year, thereby translating into greater support for the chosen organizations and the cause at large.

Dena Karabinos underscores the urgency of reaching out for assistance and cultivating empathy. She asserts that individuals who grapple with drug abuse aren’t morally flawed but rather, they are in desperate need of compassion and aid. Through this event, and her ongoing advocacy, she hopes to help change the narrative and contribute to a more understanding and supportive community.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

