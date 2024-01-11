en English
Calvert County Launches Initiative to Boost Digital Access with Chromebook Distribution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:04 am EST
Calvert County Launches Initiative to Boost Digital Access with Chromebook Distribution

In a decisive move to bridge the digital divide, the Calvert County Government has joined forces with Calvert Library and the University of Maryland Extension, launching an initiative to provide 2,500 Chromebooks to qualifying households across the county. This initiative is a part of the Maryland Connected Devices program, which was awarded to Calvert County by the Office of Statewide Broadband.

Strengthening Digital Access

The initiative, involving a full request for devices valued at $496,875 and an additional $15,000 stipend for distribution efforts, aims to enhance digital access. Its objective is to ensure that all residents have access to reliable, high-speed internet, thereby diminishing the digital divide in the community.

To be eligible for this program, households must either have incomes at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, be enrolled in the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, or participate in specified programs. The initiative clearly stipulates that each qualifying household is entitled to one device per address, necessitating residents to provide proof of eligibility. The distribution of Chromebooks will take place at various Calvert Library locations and community centers from February 10 till June 1. Residents need to register for pickup timeslots at least 24 hours in advance through the Calvert Library website.

Maryland’s Comprehensive Digital Transformation Plan

In addition to this, Maryland’s Governor Wes Moore recently announced a comprehensive transformation plan focusing on responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, user-centered digital service design, equitable access to information technology, and fortification of Maryland’s digital infrastructure. This plan includes the creation of the Maryland Digital Service, the implementation of Maryland’s first-ever Digital Accessibility policy, and the establishment of the Maryland Cybersecurity Task Force. This strategy aims to ensure equal access to state technology and services, along with proactive cybersecurity measures.

For further details, residents can visit the county’s dedicated web page for the Connected Devices program, which provides comprehensive information about the initiative.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

