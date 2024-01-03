Calvert County in Maryland Seeks Community Input on Proposed 2025-2026 School Year Calendar

As the new year unfolds, the Board of Education (BOE) in Calvert County, Maryland, is taking proactive steps towards shaping the academic calendar for the 2025-2026 school year. The BOE has presented two potential options for this calendar and is actively seeking input from students, parents or guardians, and educators alike. The proposed plans aim to balance educational objectives with the practical needs of the community.

Two Proposed Calendar Options

The first proposal, Option A, suggests starting the academic year on August 20th, with students being released on June 3rd and 4th. Conversely, Option B proposes a later start to the school year on August 26th, extending the academic year to conclude on June 10th. Notably, both options delay the start of the Winter Recess to December 24th, two days later than the current year’s schedule.

Community Engagement Essential

The BOE is advocating for active community involvement in this decision-making process. They have launched a survey to collect responses from stakeholders on these proposed options. The feedback from this survey will play a crucial role in finalizing the academic calendar, ensuring that the decision is informed by the lived experiences and perspectives of those most affected by it.

Deadline for Participation

Those wishing to contribute their views to this important discussion are encouraged to complete the survey by Thursday, January 4th, at 11:45 pm. This deadline ensures that all voices have an opportunity to be heard while still allowing the BOE adequate time to analyze the data and make an informed decision.

This proactive approach to planning the 2025-2026 academic calendar reflects the BOE’s ongoing commitment to creating an educational environment that meets the needs of all its members. The survey initiative represents an important step in fostering a dialogue between the BOE and the community it serves, promoting transparency, and building trust.