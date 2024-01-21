Calumet College Invites Sophomores for a Chemistry Lab Magic

CCSJ Welcomes HAST Sophomores for a Day of Science

Calumet College of St. Joseph (CCSJ) opened its doors to 40 sophomores from Hammond Science and Technology (HAST) for a unique chemistry lab experience. The event, conducted on a Thursday, was designed to supplement the students' Integrated Chemistry and Physics class curriculum, providing a tangible touch to their theoretical learning.

Hands-On Experiments Ignite Passion for Chemistry

CCSJ's Coordinator for the Biomedical and Health Sciences Department Laboratories, Mr. David Harnish, curated the experiments suitable for the college environment, albeit based on high school labs. The students delved into the five types of chemical reactions - synthesis, decomposition, single replacement, double replacement, and combustion. Engaging with common compounds and elements - some found in typical household cleaners and medications - the students eagerly conducted their experiments.

Connecting Chemistry to Everyday Life

One of the highlights of the session was witnessing the creation of a fireball from slow-reacting materials. The experiment, as HAST sophomore Kristopher Lopez noted, was captivating. CCSJ's Program Director for Biomedical Science and Mathematics, Dr. Ahmed Lakhani, emphasized the significance of such practical experiences in linking chemistry to everyday life and fostering a deeper understanding of the natural world. Mrs. Mandi Grecula, accompanying the HAST students, saw the event as a golden chance to incite interest in chemistry and higher education.

Teaching Assistants Find Engagement Rewarding

The lab session was further facilitated by teaching assistants Brooklinn Chavez and Alyssa Olson. Both found the interaction with students and their palpable enthusiasm for learning highly rewarding.