Caltrans Announces Westbound I-8 Bridge Closure for Rehabilitation Project

The westbound Interstate 8 bridge over El Cajon Boulevard is set for a partial closure as part of a significant rehabilitation project. This announcement comes from Caltrans, who has stated that the area from West Main Street to Severin Drive will be affected. The closure is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Friday and end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. During the day, the far right lane will be closed, with the possibility of up to three lanes being closed at night. Nonetheless, the far left lane will remain open throughout.

Monitoring Traffic and Implementing Detours

Traffic engineers will be on duty to monitor the situation closely. If congestion becomes severe, they may implement detours to help ease the traffic flow. This measure is designed to prevent excessive build-up and maintain a steady flow of traffic, reducing the potential for accidents and delays.

A Key Component of a Larger Project

This construction is part of the larger $27.7-million I-8 Pavement and Bridge Rehabilitation Improvement Project. This project, which started in November 2022, aims to extend the lifespan of several Interstate 8 bridges in East County. It will achieve this by replacing old pavement and adding new features such as sign replacements and landscaping to protect against erosion. The stretch of road between West Main and Severin is among the region’s older bridges and is therefore a key focus of this work.

Weather Contingency and Safety Measures

The work may be rescheduled for Jan. 12 if heavy rain occurs, which would make the current work unsafe and potentially less effective. Travelers are advised to exercise caution when passing through the construction zone. There will be highway workers and equipment present, so it’s essential to maintain a safe speed and be aware of the surroundings.