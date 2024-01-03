en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Caltrans Announces Westbound I-8 Bridge Closure for Rehabilitation Project

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Caltrans Announces Westbound I-8 Bridge Closure for Rehabilitation Project

The westbound Interstate 8 bridge over El Cajon Boulevard is set for a partial closure as part of a significant rehabilitation project. This announcement comes from Caltrans, who has stated that the area from West Main Street to Severin Drive will be affected. The closure is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on Friday and end at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. During the day, the far right lane will be closed, with the possibility of up to three lanes being closed at night. Nonetheless, the far left lane will remain open throughout.

Monitoring Traffic and Implementing Detours

Traffic engineers will be on duty to monitor the situation closely. If congestion becomes severe, they may implement detours to help ease the traffic flow. This measure is designed to prevent excessive build-up and maintain a steady flow of traffic, reducing the potential for accidents and delays.

A Key Component of a Larger Project

This construction is part of the larger $27.7-million I-8 Pavement and Bridge Rehabilitation Improvement Project. This project, which started in November 2022, aims to extend the lifespan of several Interstate 8 bridges in East County. It will achieve this by replacing old pavement and adding new features such as sign replacements and landscaping to protect against erosion. The stretch of road between West Main and Severin is among the region’s older bridges and is therefore a key focus of this work.

Weather Contingency and Safety Measures

The work may be rescheduled for Jan. 12 if heavy rain occurs, which would make the current work unsafe and potentially less effective. Travelers are advised to exercise caution when passing through the construction zone. There will be highway workers and equipment present, so it’s essential to maintain a safe speed and be aware of the surroundings.

0
Transportation United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Delta's Strategic Shift: Widebody Operations Move from Atlanta to JFK in Summer

By BNN Correspondents

Global Developments: From UN Controversies to a Hero's Welcome

By Sakchi Khandelwal

JR East to Enhance Shinkansen Bullet Trains' Earthquake Detection System

By BNN Correspondents

Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost

By Waqas Arain

Two-Year Vehicle Registration Renewal Wins Over North Carolina Drivers ...
@Automotive · 7 mins
Two-Year Vehicle Registration Renewal Wins Over North Carolina Drivers ...
heart comment 0
Kelantan to Build Bailey Bridge Following Sinkhole Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Kelantan to Build Bailey Bridge Following Sinkhole Incident
Sound Transit Schedules Traffic Signal Installation: Potential Impact on Commuters

By Saboor Bayat

Sound Transit Schedules Traffic Signal Installation: Potential Impact on Commuters
Uttar Pradesh Truckers’ Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttar Pradesh Truckers' Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes
Pakistan Railways Hits Financial Milestone with Record Rs41 Billion Revenue

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Railways Hits Financial Milestone with Record Rs41 Billion Revenue
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
27 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
37 seconds
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
42 seconds
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
43 seconds
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
43 seconds
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
44 seconds
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
47 seconds
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
50 seconds
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
53 seconds
Vietnamese Activist Phan Van Bach Detained Without Disclosure
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
31 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app