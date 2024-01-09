Caltrans Announces Extended Closure of Interstate 680 for Express Rehabilitation

California’s transportation hub is set for a major disruption as the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces an imminent, extended closure of southbound Interstate 680. The closure, scheduled from 9 p.m. on Friday, January 12, to 4 a.m. on Tuesday, January 16, will stretch from the I-580/I-680 connector in Pleasanton and Dublin to Koopman Road in Sunol, including the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

An Extra Day for Expedited Rehabilitation

This extended closure, an additional day longer than a previous closure in November, is a strategic maneuver to expedite rehabilitation work on the pavement. The aim is to complete the work a year ahead of schedule, replacing deteriorated roadway with new pavement to enhance the safety of motorists and to reduce the need for future nighttime closures. This bold move by Caltrans highlights an innovative approach to infrastructure management, prioritizing long-term convenience and safety over temporary disruption.

Detour Details and Road Alternatives

Caltrans is not leaving motorists in the lurch during this period. Alternate routes have been provided to ensure minimal disruption for East Bay communities and those coming from Vacaville, Fairfield, Concord, Walnut Creek, Danville, and the Tracy area. The suggested detour options include I-880, Highway 4, and Highway 84. However, it’s important to note that southbound Foothill Road and Pleasanton Sunol Road will also be closed at Castlewood Drive during the operation.

Caltrans Acknowledges Public Patience

Caltrans has expressed gratitude for the public’s patience during these improvement works. Recognizing that the changes will cause some inconvenience, the organization is working diligently to keep this to a minimum. The extended closure is an example of the agency’s commitment to quality and safety, with the long-term benefits of this rehabilitation work set to significantly outweigh the short-term inconvenience.