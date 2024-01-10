en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

CalPortland Earns WHC Conservation Certification for Pollinator-Friendly Gardens

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
CalPortland Earns WHC Conservation Certification for Pollinator-Friendly Gardens

Major construction material producer, CalPortland, has been awarded the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification for its pollinator-friendly gardens at two facilities located in southern California. The El Segundo Ready Mix Plant and the Crestmore Center for Technical Excellence in Jurupa Valley have been recognized for their innovative approach to environmental sustainability by creating habitats that support local pollinator species. These gardens provide essential resources such as nectar, pollen, and shelter, contributing to the well-being of the local ecosystem.

CalPortland’s Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

The establishment of these gardens is a part of CalPortland’s broader organizational commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. Based in Summerlin, Nevada, CalPortland has been a frontrunner in the construction materials industry since its inception in 1891. The company’s focus on creating a sustainable environment for future generations is reflected in its continuous efforts for environmental conservation and community beautification.

Educational Outreach for Environmental Awareness

Aside from fostering pollinator-friendly habitats, CalPortland’s conservation program also includes educational events aimed at its employees and the local youth. These programs aim to increase environmental awareness and engagement within the community, strengthening the company’s ties with the local populace and encouraging responsible environmental behavior.

WHC Conservation Certification: A Recognition of Sustainable Practices

The WHC Conservation Certification is a prestigious recognition awarded to companies that voluntarily manage their lands in a manner that promotes sustainable ecosystems and benefits the surrounding communities. By achieving this certification, CalPortland confirms its dedication to environmental leadership, quality, safety, and customer service. The honor also signifies the company’s alignment with WHC’s mission of transforming corporate sustainability efforts into actionable conservation practices.

0
United States Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
49 seconds ago
Spaceport Proposal Could Transfigure Minnesota's Iron Range
In the serene town of Hoyt Lakes, Minnesota, the prospect of a spaceport has sparked a flurry of discussion. The proposal was tabled during a city council meeting by Dave Neville, a representative of the Can-Am 5M Project. Neville, also known as the president of Infinity Robotics, along with his colleagues Rob Birkeland and Tom
Spaceport Proposal Could Transfigure Minnesota's Iron Range
Paramore to Feature in 'Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
2 mins ago
Paramore to Feature in 'Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
3 mins ago
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
1 min ago
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
Al's Breakfast: A Narrow Minneapolis Marvel in MSN's Top 50
1 min ago
Al's Breakfast: A Narrow Minneapolis Marvel in MSN's Top 50
Jeffery W. Yabuki Takes Charge as InvestCloud's New Chairman and CEO
2 mins ago
Jeffery W. Yabuki Takes Charge as InvestCloud's New Chairman and CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
48 seconds
Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia: A Legacy of Service and Empowerment
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
55 seconds
Adelaide International 1 Tennis: A Showcase of Triumph, Ambition, and Willpower
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
57 seconds
AIK Solna Rejects Bayern Munich's Bid for Young Prodigy Jonah Kusi-Asare
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
1 min
NBA, FFBB, and LNB Unveil Initiatives to Boost Youth Basketball in France
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
1 min
White Evangelicals' Unwavering Support for Trump: A Paradox Unraveled
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
3 mins
GyroGlove: A Technological Marvel Stabilizing Parkinson's Tremors
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
3 mins
49ers' Captain Arik Armstead Nominated for NFLPA Alan Page Community Award
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
3 mins
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
3 mins
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app