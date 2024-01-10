CalPortland Earns WHC Conservation Certification for Pollinator-Friendly Gardens

Major construction material producer, CalPortland, has been awarded the Wildlife Habitat Council (WHC) Conservation Certification for its pollinator-friendly gardens at two facilities located in southern California. The El Segundo Ready Mix Plant and the Crestmore Center for Technical Excellence in Jurupa Valley have been recognized for their innovative approach to environmental sustainability by creating habitats that support local pollinator species. These gardens provide essential resources such as nectar, pollen, and shelter, contributing to the well-being of the local ecosystem.

CalPortland’s Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

The establishment of these gardens is a part of CalPortland’s broader organizational commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. Based in Summerlin, Nevada, CalPortland has been a frontrunner in the construction materials industry since its inception in 1891. The company’s focus on creating a sustainable environment for future generations is reflected in its continuous efforts for environmental conservation and community beautification.

Educational Outreach for Environmental Awareness

Aside from fostering pollinator-friendly habitats, CalPortland’s conservation program also includes educational events aimed at its employees and the local youth. These programs aim to increase environmental awareness and engagement within the community, strengthening the company’s ties with the local populace and encouraging responsible environmental behavior.

WHC Conservation Certification: A Recognition of Sustainable Practices

The WHC Conservation Certification is a prestigious recognition awarded to companies that voluntarily manage their lands in a manner that promotes sustainable ecosystems and benefits the surrounding communities. By achieving this certification, CalPortland confirms its dedication to environmental leadership, quality, safety, and customer service. The honor also signifies the company’s alignment with WHC’s mission of transforming corporate sustainability efforts into actionable conservation practices.