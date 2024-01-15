Calpine Secures $1 Billion Financing for Groundbreaking Battery Storage Project

In a leap towards a more sustainable future, Calpine Corporation has secured a whopping $1 billion in debt financing to support the development and construction of a significant battery energy storage project in Menifee, California. This massive financial backing, achieved through a syndicated loan, comes courtesy of the legal services of White & Case LLP.

Calpine’s Ambitious Battery Storage Project

Calpine’s project, which is set to become one of the largest battery storage facilities in the United States, will boast a total capacity of 680 megawatts. The endeavor will unfurl in five distinct phases, although the timeline for the commissioning of the plant remains undisclosed. The financing acquired for this project has been recognized as green financing, a testament that it meets certain environmental and sustainability criteria.

A Powerhouse In The Energy Sector

Based in Houston, Texas, Calpine is recognized as the largest electricity producer using natural gas and geothermal resources in the country. The company has a firm hold on the industry with ownership of 75 power plants, which have a combined generating capacity of 26 gigawatts, and two battery storage systems, one of which is currently in the construction phase.

Japan Leaps Into Low-Carbon Auction

In related news, the Japanese government is launching a ‘Long-term Decarbonization Power Source Auction’ for low-carbon energy resources, including battery energy storage systems (BESS). The initial auction, which will have 4GW capacity, invites bids from renewable energy, hydroelectric power, geothermal, nuclear, and other low-carbon thermal power sources. BESS will be limited to 1GW.

The bid submission window, open from 23-30 January, expects results three months later. This auction marks a significant impact on Japan’s battery storage market and stands separate from existing capacity market unit auctions for single-year delivery periods. Japan’s battery storage market has been attracting investment and is ready for scale-up, with the first 500MW/2,000MWh project planned for 2026.