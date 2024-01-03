en English
Business

CalPERS’ Interim CIO, Dan Bienvenue, Joins CAIA Board of Directors


By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
CalPERS’ Interim CIO, Dan Bienvenue, Joins CAIA Board of Directors

Dan Bienvenue, the interim Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS), has taken a seat at the board of directors of the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association. Starting from this January, Bienvenue is set to serve a three-year term. The move has been welcomed by the CAIA board with open arms.

A Warm Welcome and a Bright Future

John Bowman, the current president of the CAIA, and Valerie Sill, the current board chair, are both evidently satisfied with this new addition. According to them, Bienvenue’s unique perspective and vast experience in the investment industry are exactly what the board needs at this juncture. This appointment is expected to enrich CAIA’s mission to drive change and innovation within the investment industry.

A Storied Career and Unwavering Commitment

Bienvenue’s career at CalPERS spans two decades. During this time, he has held several key positions, including the role of deputy CIO and managing investment director of global equity. His role at CAIA will allow him to leverage these experiences and contribute to shaping the future of the investment industry. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Bienvenue is known for his commitment to values of transparency, integrity, and robust investment returns. These principles are crucial to CAIA’s ethos, further justifying his selection for the esteemed board position.

An Educated Investment Powerhouse

On the educational front, Bienvenue is a graduate from the University of California Davis and holds both the prestigious CFA and CAIA charters. These credentials are a testament to his commitment to continuous learning and his dedication to the industry. With his qualifications and extensive experience, Bienvenue is poised to make a significant impact on the CAIA board and the future of the investment landscape.



Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments




