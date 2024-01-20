Callisburg Community Unites to Establish Education Foundation

In a remarkable move aimed at bolstering the educational landscape of Callisburg, community members have joined forces to form the Callisburg Education Foundation. This novel initiative is designed to provide supplemental support and resources to the Callisburg Independent School District (CISD).

Boosting Education Beyond Budgetary Constraints

The foundation's primary objective is to fund educational programs and activities that transcend the scope of the district's standard operating budget. This initiative places special emphasis on procuring teaching grants that foster the inception of innovative educational programs. The ultimate goal is to enrich teaching methodologies, inspire learning, and create a broader spectrum of opportunities for students.

Grants Galore: A Catalyst for Innovation

Teachers and staff from across the district's three campuses are now eligible to apply for these grants. The foundation, operating under the aegis of the Callisburg Partners in Education, a non-profit organization, is particularly interested in projects that incorporate STEM or character education. These targeted areas are expected to significantly assist with students' social and emotional learning.

Positive Reception and Future Prospects

The foundation's establishment has been met with an overwhelmingly positive response from educators within the district. CISD Superintendent Chris Bradshaw, who also sits on the foundation's volunteer board of directors, expressed his gratitude for the initiative. Bradshaw is hopeful about the foundation's anticipated beneficial impact on student learning. He noted that the initiative has already spurred a flurry of grant applications from district teachers.

The Callisburg Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) entity, which means contributions made to it are tax-deductible. The volunteer board managing the foundation comprises a diverse mix of community members, including educators and other local stakeholders. This collaborative effort is a testament to the community's commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Callisburg.