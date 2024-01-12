Call to Action: Wreath Retirement at Chattanooga National Cemetery

Chattanooga National Cemetery, a symbol of valor and sacrifice, has recently been the center of a touching tradition. With thousands of wreaths placed on the graves of veterans as a mark of respect and remembrance, the cemetery had transformed into a field of honor over the past month. However, as the time approaches to retire these symbols of tribute, a call to action is being made to the community for their removal on Saturday, January 20, at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers to the Forefront

The task of removing these wreaths falls upon the shoulders of willing volunteers. The cemetery administration has made it clear that no prior registration is required for those wishing to lend their hands. Everyone interested in participating is simply asked to arrive at the cemetery and park in an orderly manner.

For individuals who have personal connections to the graves, they are encouraged to retrieve the wreaths from their loved ones’ graves before the designated removal date. This gesture is not just about cleaning up, but also an intimate act of saying goodbye to the honoured dead.

Community Engagement and Support

The community’s response to this initiative has been overwhelming. Financial contributions, volunteering hours, and donated services have poured in from all corners, demonstrating a high level of commitment to honoring the veterans. The act of placing a wreath on every grave at the cemetery, a mammoth task successfully accomplished in 2023, is a testament to this solidarity.

A Word of Gratitude

Captain Mickey McCamish, a retired U.S. Navy officer affiliated with Wreaths across Chattanooga, expressed deep gratitude to the contributors. His words echoed the sentiment of appreciation and respect for those who stepped forward to support this noble cause.

As the wreaths are retired, the memory of the soldiers they honor remains indelible. The community’s sustained commitment to honoring their veterans is a powerful reminder of the enduring respect for those who have served their nation.