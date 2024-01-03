Call to Action: Generac Shareholders Invited to Join Class-Action Lawsuit

Generac Holdings, Inc. is at the center of a class-action lawsuit brought forth by shareholders who purchased shares between May 3, 2023, and August 3, 2023. The Gross Law Firm, a nationally recognized securities litigation firm, has issued a call for potential lead plaintiffs ahead of the January 22, 2024 deadline, promising to champion investors’ rights and recovery of losses resulting from the company’s recent stock inflation debacle.

Abrupt Descent in Generac’s Financial Performance

During Generac’s Q2 2023 earnings call on August 2, 2023, President and CEO Aaron P. Jagfeld reported a significant decrease in sales, including a $1 billion drop year-over-year and a 44% decrease in residential sales. This decline in performance starkly contradicted Jagfeld’s earlier statements in May, which downplayed the influence of macroeconomic trends on the company’s prospects.

Jagfeld confessed that the shift in consumer spending patterns, spurred by inflation, had negatively impacted the company’s performance. He also projected that this weak demand would persist throughout the second half of the year.

Generac’s Stock Price Takes a Nosedive

Following the earnings call, Generac’s share price fell dramatically from $153.38 on August 1, 2023, to $110.77 by August 3, 2023. Several insiders, including Jagfeld, sold shares of the company. Multiple large investors adjusted their holdings in the company, leading to further instability in the stock price.

Despite Generac reporting earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55, its revenue was down compared to the same quarter last year. This inconsistency in the company’s financial performance led to a reduction in target prices from various investment analysts and a consensus recommendation of Moderate Buy.

The Gross Law Firm Steps in for Shareholder Protection

The Gross Law Firm has positioned itself as the protector of investors’ rights, aiming to recover losses for investors caused by fraudulent or misleading company statements leading to stock inflation. The firm operates on a national level and is committed to responsible business practices and corporate citizenship. As such, the firm encourages shareholders to register for the class action before the impending deadline.