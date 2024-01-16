California's Wealth Drain: High Taxes and Social Crises Trigger Mass Exodus

In an unprecedented move, California, long known for its glitz and glamour, is witnessing a significant outflow of its affluent denizens. The state's high taxes, escalating crime rates, and a burgeoning homelessness crisis are prompting a mass exodus of its wealthy residents. The introduction of a 'mansion tax' in April 2023, which levies an extra 4% tax on homes sold for over $5 million and a 5.5% tax on those above $10 million, has accelerated the departure.

Moving to More Favorable States

High-profile individuals and families are seeking refuge in states like Nevada, Texas, Wyoming, and Colorado, drawn by the promise of lower living costs and reduced taxes. Notable figures like Hilary Swank, Mark Wahlberg, Matt Damon, Joe Rogan, and Ozzy Osbourne have been in the news for their well-publicized exits from California.

However, the motivation for relocation is not solely financial. Many cite a craving for more space, privacy, and a higher quality of life for their families as driving factors behind their decisions.

Population Decline and Homelessness Crisis

California's population decline, particularly in Los Angeles, is significant. Over 500,000 residents have departed between 2020 and 2022. Coupled with this, the homelessness crisis in LA has worsened, with a 9% increase in homelessness in the county between 2022 and 2023. This rise has heightened the urgency to address the intertwined social and economic challenges the state faces.

The Theory Behind the Mass Exodus

Economist Stephen Moore sheds light on this phenomenon. He asserts that over the past decade, high-tax states like California, New York, and New Jersey have seen about five million people leave. Recent statistics corroborate his theory, with the South gaining over 1.4 million residents in 2023 while the Northeast's population declined.

Moore points to the more favorable tax burdens and pro-business policies in states such as Florida and Texas as the catalyst for this migration. The new tax hike in California, pushing the state's top income tax rate to 14.4%, has made other states even more appealing to high earners and retirees. As this trend continues, it remains to be seen how California will address these mounting challenges and stem the tide of departing residents.