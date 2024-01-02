California’s Regulations on Gift Cards Amid Rising Scams

As the New Year dawns, there’s a growing concern in the retail sector. Gift card scams are on a significant rise, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reporting a 26% increase in fraud reports involving these commodities. Popular gift cards such as eBay, Amazon, and Google Play are prime targets for scammers, primarily due to their anonymity and lack of extensive regulation. As consumers navigate this evolving landscape, there’s an urgent need for awareness and vigilant action.

California’s Response to Retail Gift Cards

In California, a state known for its robust consumer protection laws, retail gift cards and certificates enjoy considerable protection from expiration dates. This protection, however, is not absolute, as there are exceptions. Cards that can be used with multiple unaffiliated sellers, for instance, may carry an expiration date. In such cases, the expiration date must be prominently displayed on the card, providing consumers with clear information.

For gift cards issued after 1997, the law stipulates that they must be redeemable in cash for their cash value or replaceable with a new certificate. A crucial change emerged on January 1, 2008. From this date onwards, gift certificates with a value under $10 became redeemable in cash, which can be provided as currency or check.

Regulations on Dormancy and Service Fees

Additionally, the law outlines specific conditions under which service fees related to dormancy can be charged. These conditions include the remaining value being $5 or less, the card being inactive for 24 months, and the cardholder having the ability to reload the card. This regulation ensures that consumers don’t lose money on gift cards due to inactivity or low balance.

Multiple-Seller Cards and Prepaid Debit Cards

In the case of cards from unaffiliated, multiple-seller cards that do not have an expiration date, such as prepaid debit cards, service or dormancy fees may be imposed without disclosure. This lack of transparency necessitates careful consideration from the buyer before purchasing such cards. A detailed understanding of these regulations can be found on the California Department of Consumer Affairs website or by referencing the Civil Code Sections 1749.45 to 1749.6.

Guarding Against Gift Card Scams

To safeguard against the rising wave of gift card scams, individuals are advised to exercise caution when making payments with gift cards. Verifying the legitimacy of requests from government agencies and utility companies, inspecting gift cards for tampering, and promptly reporting any instances of fraud to the appropriate authorities are essential steps in this fight.