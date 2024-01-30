California's Rail Infrastructure Boosted by $31.4M Department of Transportation Loan

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Build America Bureau has infused a $31.4 million Railroad Rehabilitation and Improvement Financing (RRIF) loan into the railway infrastructure of California's Central Valley and Mendocino County. The beneficiaries of this economic injection are the Sierra Northern Railway and Mendocino Railway - entities entrusted with the important task of expanding and rehabilitating the region's rail infrastructure.

Accelerating Infrastructure Development

This substantial loan will fund nearly all of the planned improvements, which are vast and varied. The expansion of the Oakdale Branch track by 6.7 miles will provide much-needed room for engine and carriage storage, enhancing the efficiency of operations. The rehabilitation of Noyo Canyon Tunnel No. 1, along with 27 bridges, will ensure the safety of personnel and cargo alike. Additionally, 40 miles of railway track are set to undergo refurbishment, solidifying the region's rail network.

Reducing Emissions and Improving Services

Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg has expressed the administration's strong support for the project. She highlighted the myriad benefits it brings, such as the increase in safety standards, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and the improvement of freight services. By modernizing the rail line, the project aims to make a significant contribution to environmental sustainability and the regional economy.

Impacting Job Creation and Infrastructure Investment

Expected to reach completion by 2027, the project will also be a catalyst for job creation. New construction jobs will be spawned in the process, enhancing employment opportunities in the region. This loan marks the Bureau's first to a short-line railroad since its inception in 2016. The RRIF program has a $7 billion set-aside to aid small railroads, contributing to the nationwide infrastructure investment which stands at over $143 billion. The Department of Transportation has closed $7.6 billion in RRIF loans and $39.8 billion in TIFIA financings, solidifying its commitment to bolstering the nation's infrastructure.