California's Prohousing Designation: Recognizing Innovation in Housing Development

California's resolve to combat homelessness and increase the availability of affordable housing has taken a significant step forward. The Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), under the leadership of Director Gustavo Velasquez, applauds the tireless efforts of communities across the state in accelerating housing development for all income levels. The HCD is awarding a Prohousing designation to local leaders and jurisdictions that have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to policies that expedite housing production and reduce barriers to development.

Prohousing Designation: A Recognition of Determination and Accountability

The Prohousing designation is not just a title. It is a recognition of resilience, determination, and accountability in the fight against homelessness. It distinguishes those who are actively working towards building a better future for California's residents. This recognition comes replete with incentives to further support and amplify these innovative efforts to address housing challenges.

San Jose's Housing Plan: An Exemplar of Prohousing Efforts

One noteworthy recipient of this designation is the city of San Jose. The state has certified San Jose's ambitious housing plan, which aims to add 62,200 homes over the next decade. This certification not only acknowledges the city's commitment to expand housing, but it also increases the city's eligibility for state grants for affordable housing and transit. It is a testament to the city's dedication to overcoming the challenges and hurdles involved in bringing the housing element into compliance.

Prohousing: A Step Towards a Better Quality of Life

The Prohousing designation is more than just a recognition. It is a crucial step towards improving the quality of life for all residents across California. By rewarding communities that are actively working towards accelerating housing development, the HCD is setting a precedent for other jurisdictions to follow. This initiative is a testament to the fact that when communities come together with resilience, determination, and accountability, they can make a significant difference in the lives of their residents.