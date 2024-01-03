en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

California’s New 14.4% Income Tax Rate: A Closer Look at the Debate

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
California’s New 14.4% Income Tax Rate: A Closer Look at the Debate

As the world ushered in the new year, California rolled out a top income tax rate of 14.4%, taking effect from January 1, 2024. This marks a 1.1% increase from the earlier 13.3% rate, a hike brought about by the elimination of the cap on the 1.1% employee payroll tax for State Disability Insurance. The new tax rate is applicable for individuals earning over $1 million, while the state’s 13.3% rate continues to apply to capital gains.

The Tax Divide: California vs. Texas

The new tax rate has fanned the flames of an ongoing debate comparing the tax systems of California and Texas. Texas, in stark contrast to California, does not impose an individual state income tax. The tax tug-of-war extends beyond income tax rates, encompassing sales, property, unemployment, and gasoline taxes. In this inter-state tax battle, Texas levies higher property taxes but offers lower sales and gasoline taxes.

An In-Depth Look at Taxes

According to a study by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), lower-income Californians pay a smaller percentage of their earnings in state and local taxes compared to their counterparts in Texas. The same holds true for middle-income earners, who also pay less in California than in Texas. However, the scenario flips for high-income earners. The tax burden for this group is considerably lower in Texas, with the top 1% paying 3.1% of their income in taxes, as against 12.4% for the top 1% in California.

Taxes and the Decision to Move

These findings bring to the fore the complex question: should one consider moving for tax reasons? The answer, it seems, is far from straightforward. It depends on individual circumstances and goes beyond just income tax rates. Several other factors come into play, including but not limited to, employment opportunities, cost of living, quality of life, and personal preferences. As California’s new tax rates come into effect, the debate continues, with the economic scales tipping differently for different income groups.

0
Business United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rockefeller Capital Management Appoints Alexandra Lebenthal as Managing Director

By Rizwan Shah

EVgo Inc Shares Stumble but Analysts Remain Optimistic: An In-Depth Look

By Wojciech Zylm

Elea Digital Raises R$570 Million Through Sustainability-Linked Debentures

By Saboor Bayat

C-Bond Systems, Inc. Reflects on a Prosperous 2023 and Forecasts a Bright 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Adapting to Economic Challenges: F&B and Hospitality Sectors Focus on ...
@Business · 2 mins
Adapting to Economic Challenges: F&B and Hospitality Sectors Focus on ...
heart comment 0
Veradigm Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Financial Fraud

By Nitish Verma

Veradigm Inc. Hit with Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Financial Fraud
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
Intercede Group’s Shares Surge Following $1.0 Million Contract Win

By Israel Ojoko

Intercede Group's Shares Surge Following $1.0 Million Contract Win
Sahil Vachani: A Business Legacy and Modern Leadership in Indian Retail

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sahil Vachani: A Business Legacy and Modern Leadership in Indian Retail
Latest Headlines
World News
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
2 mins
The Lifelong Impact of Medical Negligence during Childbirth: A Spotlight on Emotional Support and Legal Assistance
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
2 mins
UCF Health Faculty Physicians Honored as Top Docs by Orlando Magazine
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
2 mins
Lahardane MacHales vs Listowel Emmetts: A Pivotal Battle in All Ireland Junior Football Championship Semi-Final
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
2 mins
Aaron Smith's Final Home Game: A Moment of Pure Joy Captured
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
3 mins
Dr. Bart Leroy Discusses Potential Complications of Luxturna Gene Therapy
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
3 mins
Roof Leak Temporarily Shuts Down Squash Courts at Romsey Sports Centre
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
3 mins
Farage Rumors Overshadow Tice's Press Conference at Westminster
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
4 mins
Overcoming Patient Attrition in Clinical Trials: A Multifaceted Approach
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
4 mins
Welsh Start-up Môn Medics Steps Up to Support Overburdened Ambulance Services
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
6 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
16 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
57 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app