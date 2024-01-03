California’s New 14.4% Income Tax Rate: A Closer Look at the Debate

As the world ushered in the new year, California rolled out a top income tax rate of 14.4%, taking effect from January 1, 2024. This marks a 1.1% increase from the earlier 13.3% rate, a hike brought about by the elimination of the cap on the 1.1% employee payroll tax for State Disability Insurance. The new tax rate is applicable for individuals earning over $1 million, while the state’s 13.3% rate continues to apply to capital gains.

The Tax Divide: California vs. Texas

The new tax rate has fanned the flames of an ongoing debate comparing the tax systems of California and Texas. Texas, in stark contrast to California, does not impose an individual state income tax. The tax tug-of-war extends beyond income tax rates, encompassing sales, property, unemployment, and gasoline taxes. In this inter-state tax battle, Texas levies higher property taxes but offers lower sales and gasoline taxes.

An In-Depth Look at Taxes

According to a study by the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), lower-income Californians pay a smaller percentage of their earnings in state and local taxes compared to their counterparts in Texas. The same holds true for middle-income earners, who also pay less in California than in Texas. However, the scenario flips for high-income earners. The tax burden for this group is considerably lower in Texas, with the top 1% paying 3.1% of their income in taxes, as against 12.4% for the top 1% in California.

Taxes and the Decision to Move

These findings bring to the fore the complex question: should one consider moving for tax reasons? The answer, it seems, is far from straightforward. It depends on individual circumstances and goes beyond just income tax rates. Several other factors come into play, including but not limited to, employment opportunities, cost of living, quality of life, and personal preferences. As California’s new tax rates come into effect, the debate continues, with the economic scales tipping differently for different income groups.