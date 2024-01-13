en English
Energy

California’s Energy Storage Surge and Washington’s Carbon Trading Ambitions

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
As California relentlessly marches towards a future of 100% clean energy, the state is aggressively investing in long-duration energy storage (LDES) solutions to support grid stability. In this ambitious endeavor, California has funneled significant resources into groundbreaking technologies such as zinc-bromine and iron-air batteries, alongside tried-and-tested methods like pumped hydropower and compressed air energy storage.

California’s Leap in Energy Storage

California’s energy storage prowess has seen a dramatic increase, with capacity reaching 8,600 megawatts by the end of December, a stark contrast to the figures from 2020. One of the leading lights in the LDES projects is a facility in Mendocino County, developed by Form Energy. This facility recently received a financial boost of $30 million and boasts the capability of discharging power for a whopping 100 hours. However, the project is not without its hurdles, as it faces environmental concerns from locals, underlining the inherent challenges in implementing LDES projects.

Washington Seeks Carbon Trading Partnership

Parallel to California’s energy storage strides, Washington state is seeking a partnership with California on carbon trading. To expedite this, Washington is proposing legislative amendments to align its cap and trade program with that of California’s. The proposed changes include adjusting the compliance period, modifying the coverage of imported electricity, and increasing the percentage of allowances companies can purchase at auctions. Environmental groups have expressed concerns that these changes may dilute the strictness of the program. However, state officials have testified in support of the amendments, emphasizing their potential benefits.

Climate Issues to Take Center Stage in Senate Race

The upcoming California Senate race is expected to have climate issues at its heart. With the state at the forefront of clean energy initiatives and carbon trading partnerships, it is anticipated that the candidates will engage in thoughtful discourse on these pressing matters, shaping the future trajectory of California’s environmental policies.

Energy United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

