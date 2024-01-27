California's Echo of the Past: Atmospheric River Storms and the Historic ARkStorm of 1861-1862

As the dawn of 2023 settled on California, the state experienced a series of atmospheric river storms, a chilling echo of the catastrophic floods that seared the winter of 1861-1862 into the annals of history. This colossal weather event, known as an "ARkStorm", unfolded during a pivotal period in America's narrative, with Abraham Lincoln at the helm and the throes of the Civil War echoing in the distance.

Recalling the ARkStorm of 1861-62

The ARkStorm was a reckoning for California, a state recently bloated by the Gold Rush. The deluge of rainfall, unprecedented in its ferocity, caused rivers to burgeon beyond comprehension. The Sacramento River, typically meek at 2-3 feet deep, rose with terrifying speed to a depth of 20 feet, setting the first of four record highs that winter.

Central California valleys, usually arid and unforgiving, found themselves submerged under floodwaters with depths ranging from a few inches to a staggering 30 feet. The widespread flooding wreaked havoc, causing significant damages and even igniting discussions about relocating the state capital from Sacramento to San Francisco. As the storms continued their relentless march south, Southern California also found itself in the crosshairs. The Santa Ana River, dwarfed by the Mississippi River in size, roared with a flow that was half of the Mississippi's.

The 1861-62 Floods and Their Aftermath

Following the storms, the Pacific Northwest was caught in a deep freeze, with temperatures plunging below zero degrees. The floods etched themselves into the landscape, with eight major rivers in the West still holding the 1862 floods as their high-water marks. The human toll was significant - approximately 4,000 lives were lost, and the estimated damage in today's dollars amounts to around $3 billion.

The Atmospheric River Storms of 2023

The atmospheric rivers that descended upon California at the start of 2023 were eerily reminiscent of their historical counterparts, reaching significant levels. The Salinas River crested at 27 feet, although it fell short of the 1862 high of 32 feet. The Sierra snowpack, while impressive, was estimated to be 10-20% less than in 1861-62.

The Future and the Need for Preparedness

Climatologists estimate that such a storm could occur every 200 years, and recent research points to another series of storms in the early 1600s that may have been even more catastrophic. The potential for more potent atmospheric river events in the future underscores the urgent need for understanding and preparation. As we look back at the floods of 1861-1862, we are reminded of the power of nature and the necessity of resilience in the face of its unpredictable fury.