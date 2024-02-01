California's Cruising Culture Revived through New Legislation

California's cruising culture, a vibrant tradition with deep roots in the post-WWII era, especially within Chicano communities, is witnessing a resounding revival. This resurgence follows the signing of Assembly Bill 436 by Governor Gavin Newsom, an act that effectively prohibits local authorities from banning cruising. The new law, which took effect on January 1, has prompted cities such as Antioch to revisit and dismantle longstanding prohibitions on cruising, some dating back to 1986.

The Inception and Significance of Assembly Bill 436

The legislation was introduced by Assemblymember David Alvarez and echoes similar repeals in San Jose and Sacramento. The cruising tradition, immortalized in the 1973 film "American Graffiti", thrived in regions like East San Jose and Los Angeles. However, rising concerns over crime, accidents, and noise pollution led to a statewide authorization in 1982 empowering cities to ban cruising.

Implications for Antioch

With the advent of the new state rules, Antioch's City Attorney, Thomas Smith, has advised the City Council that the city's municipal code will require updates to align with the new state regulation. Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker voiced support for the change, echoing the community's aspiration to reintroduce cruising. The tradition in Antioch has a rich history, with tales of cruising along the riverfront on Second Street and visiting local establishments like Hazel's for food served by carhops.

Residents' Response to the Revival

California residents, including Leslie May, have expressed enthusiasm for the return of cruising, albeit with some caveats. They advocate for the implementation of certain regulations to ensure safety and cleanliness. The revival of this practice offers a nostalgic glimpse into the past, while simultaneously providing an opportunity to rewrite the narrative around cruising and its associated culture.