California Water Service Group Expands Operations in Hawaii and New Mexico

California Water Service Group has broadened its utility service operations in a significant move, through its subsidiaries Hawaii Water Service and New Mexico Water Service. This expansion has come about via the acquisition of HOH Utilities, LLC, and Monterey Water Company, respectively. The acquisitions mark a strategic growth phase for the company, as it increases its customer base and service capabilities.

Hawaii Water Service Enters Fourth Hawaiian Island

Hawaii Water Service’s acquisition of wastewater system assets on Kauai signifies its entry onto the fourth Hawaiian island. This move allows it to serve nearly 1,800 customers, including hotels, condominiums, and a golf course. A significant milestone, the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission gave its approval for this acquisition in July 2022, clearing the path for this expansion.

New Mexico Water Service Expands in Valencia County

Simultaneously, New Mexico Water Service has integrated the Monterey water system into its Rio Del Oro service area in Valencia County. This addition brings in 380 residential customers and the potential to cater to approximately 100 undeveloped lots in the future. The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, in June 2023, approved this acquisition, setting the stage for service expansion in the region.

Investment in Local Infrastructure

Both utilities plan to continue their investment in local infrastructure, with a keen focus on maintaining a reliable service and environmental protection. These acquisitions align with the California Water Service Group’s broader commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. The Group, known for its high-quality service to over 2 million people in the western United States, is recognized for its corporate responsibility. It has received commendations for its customer service and workplace environment, further solidifying its reputation in the sector.