California Water Agencies Challenge Environmental Lawsuit

In the heart of California's Kern County, a legal battle that could potentially impact the community and the state's water policies is brewing. Water agencies have taken steps to dismiss parts of a lawsuit filed by environmental groups against the city of Bakersfield. The suit, launched by 'Bring Back the Kern', 'Water Audit California', and the 'Center for Biological Diversity', claims that Bakersfield's water diversions from the Kern River are detrimental to wildlife habitats and the river's ecosystem.

Dissecting the Lawsuit

Amid the complex legal arguments, the water agencies are primarily challenging three causes of action in the lawsuit, while not opposing a fourth. The crux of the debate lies in whether the weirs on the Kern River should be classified as dams. If classified as dams, they would be obligated to maintain specific water flows to protect the fish downstream, according to a preliminary injunction issued by Judge Greg Pulskamp. These regulations are presently in place to ensure a requisite level of flow in the Kern River.

Controversy Over River Classification

Judge Pulskamp has expressed hesitation to accept the water agencies' claim that the weirs should not be classified as dams. The environmental groups have also accused Bakersfield of neglecting its fiduciary responsibilities as a trustee of the river. However, the judge seems inclined towards dismissing this accusation. The lawsuit also raises a public nuisance claim, which the water agencies contend the environmental groups have no standing to make, unless they can illustrate a unique injury that differentiates them from the public.

Implications and Future Course

The outcome of this lawsuit carries significant implications for Kern County and potentially the entire state of California. Depending on the final decision, the case could escalate to the California Supreme Court. Among the concerned stakeholders is the J G Boswell Company, fearing its agricultural interests, the city of Corcoran, and surrounding communities could be at risk from potential flooding if the court mandates that a certain percentage of the Kern River's flow must remain in the river bed.