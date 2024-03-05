California Supports San Mateo County in Homekey Lawsuit Against Millbrae, Hearing Postponed

In a significant development, California has thrown its support behind San Mateo County in the ongoing legal battle with the city of Millbrae over the purchase of La Quinta Inn. This move, part of the state's broader effort to address homelessness through Project Homekey, emphasizes the urgent need for more housing solutions amidst California's affordability crisis.

Legal Battle Unfolds

The controversy began after San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors decided to utilize state funds from Project Homekey to acquire La Quinta Inn, aiming to convert it into housing for the unhoused. Millbrae's city officials, invoking Article 34 of the California Constitution, challenged the purchase, arguing it required a public vote to proceed with what they termed 'low-rent housing projects'. This legal maneuver has sparked a debate over the interpretation of decades-old legislation and its applicability in today's housing emergency. The state Attorney General's Office's recent involvement, filing an amicus brief in support of the county, underscores the wider implications of this case for housing policy in California.

Millbrae's Housing Strategy Under Scrutiny

Amidst the lawsuit, Millbrae's approach to housing development has come under the spotlight. City Manager Tom Williams highlights the recent state certification of its Housing Element as evidence of Millbrae's commitment to affordable housing through public-private partnerships. However, critics argue that Millbrae's reliance on such strategies, while legally sound, may not be sufficient to meet the escalating needs of the homeless population in California. The state's intervention suggests a push for more direct action and less bureaucratic hurdles in addressing homelessness.

Project Homekey at a Crossroads

The legal challenge to San Mateo County's use of Project Homekey funds at La Quinta Inn could set a precedent for how such projects are pursued statewide. With the Attorney General's Office clarifying that Homekey-funded projects do not fall under Article 34's purview, the case could pave the way for more streamlined efforts to convert existing structures into homeless housing. This comes at a critical time, as cities like Los Angeles face looming budget deficits threatening the sustainability of housing interventions, underscoring the importance of flexible and innovative solutions.

As we await the rescheduled hearing on April 3, the clash between San Mateo County and Millbrae represents more than just a local zoning dispute. It embodies the broader challenges California faces in reconciling legal frameworks with the urgent need for affordable housing solutions. The outcome of this case could signal a shift towards more aggressive state-led initiatives in tackling homelessness, potentially inspiring similar actions across the nation. With the support of the state, San Mateo County's endeavor to transform La Quinta Inn into a beacon of hope for the unhoused may yet overcome the hurdles posed by outdated legal obstacles.