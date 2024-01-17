California Service Employees Rally for Fair Wages Amid Inflation Crisis

In a display of solidarity, members of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 620, which encompasses a diverse range of city employees, including firefighters and engineers, hit the streets of Santa Maria, California. They rallied with an urgent plea to the city council for fair wages that reflect the skyrocketing inflation and the financial strain they are grappling with. These workers, who form the backbone of essential services, are grappling with paltry salaries that necessitate multiple jobs and pose a significant challenge in supporting their families.

They implore the City Council to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation and adjust wages to keep skilled workers and uphold the quality of services offered to the community. Union representatives underscored that the high attrition rate and a multitude of vacant positions within the city exacerbate the issue. The city is rapidly losing newly trained employees to better-paying opportunities elsewhere.

Raising the Alarm

City employees are prompting the City Council to take swift action and offer competitive wages to prevent a regression in Santa Maria's once-thriving employment landscape. SEIU Local 620 pointed out that the absence of general cost-of-living adjustments is a significant hurdle to reaching an agreement, particularly since the General Unit's contract expired at the close of the previous year, with negotiations stalled due to vacancies in the city's Human Resources Department.

Meanwhile, 5,000 workers at 12 Anheuser-Busch breweries in the US are threatening to strike after voting overwhelmingly in favor of strike authorization. Represented by the Teamsters, they are demanding significant wage increases, job security, and improvements to retirement and benefits. Anheuser-Busch's parent company, AB InBev, made a staggering profit of over $32bn in the fiscal year 2023, despite a slump in US sales following a conservative-driven boycott.

In the Golden State, fast-food workers and healthcare workers are set to benefit from new minimum wages, reflecting a shift in union strategies. The industry-specific wage increases are expected to have a ripple effect on the labor market, potentially impacting other industries. However, there are concerns about how the higher minimum wages will affect product costs and the potential repercussions, particularly for small businesses.